Neymar Jr sends emotional message to Luis Suarez on international retirement

Brazilian star footballer Neymar Jr, who represents Saudi club Al Hilal, sent an emotional message to his former teammate at Barcelona Luis Suarez who recently announced retirement from international soccer.

Luis Suarez, who scored 69 goals in 143 games for Uruguay, ended his career as the national team’s top scorer ever. Luis Suarez bid an exasperating goodbye to international football on Friday when Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign ended with a 0-0 tie with Paraguay.

He; however, will continue to play for Major League club Inter Miami.

In his video message, Neymar Jr said termed the retirement day as ‘sad one’ but added that he is much happier for everything Luis Suarez did for the national team.

“Having taken your team to the top of football and being the top scorer. It is an honour to know you as a person and as a player. Playing against you is very difficult. I always remember our conversations and our moments,” Neymar said.

The Brazilian star footballer said that he spent very nice moments with Luis Suarez.

“I know it is a sad day for the Uruguayans because an incredible player is leaving, but I am sure he will remain in their hearts, in their memories and in the history of Uruguay . I send you (Luis Suarez) a hug, I love you very much and we are always together,” Neymar added.

Neymar Jr. and Luis Suarez were teammates for Barcelona between 2014 and 2017 until the former left the Spanish club to play for Paris St. Germain (PSG). With 40 joint goals, the pair shared the pitch 124 times.

During their tenure at Barcelona, Neymar Jr, Luis Suarez along with Argentinian Lionel Messi were regarded as one of the greatest attacking trios in history.

The bond between Neymar Jr and Luis Suarez is very special as the latter boldly claimed that the Brazilian would have won the prestigious Ballon d’Or if he stayed at Barcelona.

“It (statement) is compromising, but I take responsibility. If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona he would have won a Ballon d’Or, for sure. My view is that if he had stayed he would have won, yes,” Luis Suarez said in an interview in 2023.