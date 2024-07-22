NICOP fee for Germany in Pak rupees and Dollars from July 2024

KARACHI: For citizens of Pakistan who live abroad or are willing to go overseas for employment or study, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authority to issue National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to those citizens.

In case of dual nationality, any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and be eligible to travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa, however, a passport number is a mandatory requirement while applying for NICOP.

Where to Apply for NICOP

An applicant can apply for your NICOP by visiting the NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or the Pak-Identity website.

Steps to Apply for NICIOP at the NADRA Registration Center (NRC)

You can apply for NICOP by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Your photograph will be captured

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken

Your required data entry will be done and the form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.

How to Apply Through Pak Identity Website

You can apply for your Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) by visiting Pak Identity website and have it delivered to your doorstep.

NADRA New NICOP Fee for Germany in Rupees

NADRA has established two different fee structures for NICOP based on the division of world countries into two zones – A and B. As Germany is classified under Zone A, the fees for a new NICOP are as follows: the normal fee is Rs 11,340, the urgent fee is Rs 16,589, and the executive fee is Rs 21,820.

NICOP Fee for Germany in Dollars from July 2023

For those applying online, the fees are charged in dollars. For Germany, the normal fee is $39, the urgent fee is $57, and the executive fee is $75.