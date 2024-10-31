Nintendo launches music app for Switch Online subscribers

Nintendo has announced the launching of its music app for subscribers of Switch Online ahead of the release of its hotly-anticipated gaming console.

The app, titled “Nintendo Music,” will let fans enjoy music from classic and current gaming franchises including Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Pikmin, Animal Crossing, Metroid, Splatoon 3, and Donkey Kong Country among others.

The app is available for iPhone and Android devices for free to subscribers of Switch Online (and Switch Online + Expansion Pack) in the US and Canada along with specific countries and regions.

Users will be able to stream songs directly from the app or download the titles to the app for offline listening.

According to Nintendo, the app will let users loop songs or extend select tracks to 15, 30 or 60 minutes for “uninterrupted listening” along with filtering out songs from a specific game — to avoid spoilers.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Kyoto-based gaming company was gearing up to reveal its Switch 2 gaming console.

Speculations about the reveal of the gaming console intensified after Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, who reported on Switch 2 being delayed to 2025, claimed that Nintendo was set to announce the gaming console in the week starting on October 28.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lippe narrowed down the reveal date to the week between October 28 and November 1.

It is worth mentioning here that Nintendo has not officially announced Switch 2, however, it has confirmed that a successor to its popular gaming console was in development.