Nintendo Switch 2 to get Xbox games

In a major announcement, a Microsoft official has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console will get Xbox games.

Rumours of the likely development have been making rounds for several months due to the Ori And The Blind Forest’s arrival on the original Switch in 2019 followed by Banjo and Kazooie’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros.

Now, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed plans to introduce Xbox games to the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

During an interview with a foreign publication, Spencer revealed giving a call to Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa to congratulate him on the console’s reveal.

“I was exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen,” the Microsoft Gaming CEO said.

Phil Spencer announced the company’s plan to support Nintendo with ‘the game that we have.’

Read more: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 2 release date revealed

“I just always applaud the moves that they make. They did a little flash video, and I know we’ll get more detail over time. I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re such an important part of this industry,” he said.

His confirmation came amid reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console will debut with Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Gears Of War: Ultimate Edition.

Nintendo revealed its hotly-anticipated sequel gaming console in a brief trailer on January 16.

While Switch 2 comes in a similar design to the original console, it has a larger display and magnetic Joy-Cons among other new features.