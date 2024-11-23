Nisho Begum reveals she has not met her daughter Sahiba in months

Veteran Lollywood film star, Nisho Begum opened up on her daughter Sahiba Afzal’s reconciliation with her biological father Inaam Rabbani and revealed that the latter has not met her mother in months.

During a recent interview on a private TV channel’s talk show, Nisho Begum disclosed that she has not met her firstborn daughter Sahiba for eight months, ever since the latter patched up with her biological father and the veteran’s ex-husband, Inaam Rabbani.

When asked about the most regretful decision of her life, Nisho said, “My first marriage is one of the decisions of my life which I regret,” adding that her first husband took away everything from her, including her precious jewellery, car etc.

“The only good thing that happened to me in that marriage was Sahiba, who was in my womb at that time, and I was able to save her, but this time, he has taken away my daughter from me,” she added referring to the father-daughter reunion.

“It’s been 8 months that I have not seen her only because of him,” the veteran shared being visibly emotional.

For the unversed, Nisho Begum has previously revealed that her first husband Inaam Rabbani abandoned her when she was seven months pregnant with their daughter, actor Sahiba. The veteran had also alleged that her ex-husband took away her car and other belongings as well when leaving his pregnant wife and never tried to reach out to his daughter.

After Sahiba revealed in an interview last year that she had never met her biological father because of her parent’s separation before her birth, Rabbani approached her husband, actor Jan Rambo to meet his daughter.

For the first time in 47 years of her life, Sahiba met her real father in April this year.

