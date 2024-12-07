Nita Ambani’s shawl price will leave you speechless

Recently, an old photo from Isha Ambani’s wedding surfaced online, showcasing Nita Ambani in a stunning traditional shawl, the shawl however is considered to be the most expensive shawl in the world.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Industries and a prominent philanthropist, is known not only for her role in business but also for her exquisite sense of style. Her fashion choices, especially her affinity for luxury and traditional Indian textiles, have consistently captured the attention of the public and fashion critics alike.

In the photograph, Nita Ambani is seen draped in a pure Pashmina Kani shawl, a premium-quality garment that epitomises luxury. This shawl, according to reports, is considered one of the world’s most expensive due to its craftsmanship and labor-intensive process. The price of this shawl is INR 6 lacs.

Made from the wool of the Changthangi goat, native to the hills of Ladakh, this fabric is renowned for its butter-soft feel and warmth. The intricate weaving process involves artisans who meticulously handcraft the shawl, incorporating detailed paisleys and floral butehs on a beige cream canvas. These pieces can take months, even years, to complete, making them invaluable heirlooms passed down through generations.

Nita Ambani’s choice of the Pashmina Kani shawl not only reflects her appreciation for traditional Indian handicrafts but also her commitment to promoting Indian textile heritage.

On the grand occasion of Isha Ambani’s wedding, where Nita Ambani posed alongside her husband Mukesh Ambani and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the shawl served as a striking representation of the elegance and grandeur that Ambani has come to embody.

This photograph has since gone viral, capturing the admiration of fashion enthusiasts and the public alike, and further solidifying her status as a style icon who knows how to make a statement.

This is not the first time Nita Ambani has donned such a luxurious piece; she is known for her love of sarees, especially those that showcase the rich cultural heritage of her country.