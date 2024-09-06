No Entry 2 announced with fresh cast, Fardeen Khan excluded

After 19 years, the much-anticipated sequel ‘No Entry 2’ has been officially greenlit, however, it will not feature Fardeen Khan.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, No Entry 2, will feature a fresh star cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is set to begin shooting in the coming months.

Fardeen Khan, who starred in the original No Entry, confirmed that he is not part of the sequel. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen said, “It has been announced, but we are not in it. It’s got a whole new star cast. So, damn it! You should call Boney Kapoor for this.”

Fardeen Khan, who recently made his acting comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, reflected on his experience working on the original film 19 years ago, recalling it as his first major comedic role. “I played a silly, goofy character, which was very different from how I saw myself,” he shared. He credited Boney Kapoor for having faith in him after seeing his comedic potential in Khushi. The role in No Entry was originally played by Prabhu Deva in the 2002 film Charlie Chaplin, but Fardeen interpreted it in his own way.

Fardeen Khan, who’s film Visfot was released on JioCinema recently, also praised the film’s director, Anees Bazmee, calling him the “king of comedy.” Fardeen fondly remembered working alongside co-stars Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan, noting that the film came together perfectly with their combined efforts. “Comedy is the hardest genre because you can’t force the audience to laugh,” he said.

In a previous interview, Fardeen expressed his disappointment about not being in the sequel, stating, “Wish we could have been a part of it, but it wasn’t meant to be. I have nothing but love for Anees and Boney. Just don’t mess it up.”