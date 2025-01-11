No offer given for shifting PTI founder to Bani Galla: Khawaja Asif

LAHORE: Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that no offer given for shifting the PTI’s founder from jail to his Bani Galla residence. “It might be the wish of the PTI people but there is no truth in it,” defence minister said.

PML-N leader said that the sides were on the negotiation table when a lengthy tweet issued.

“I think there was no reason of dialogue after that tweet but still the talks have been underway,” minister said.

“There is nothing wrong in meeting of the PTI’s negotiating committee with the party’s founder,” PML-N stalwart was opined.

“The PTI’s founder had forced us to sleep on floor. It was same season, giving a blanket we were told to lay it on the floor and sleep and cover yourself with the same blanket,” he added.

The minister said that the PTI’s every ploy has been failed during last two to three years.