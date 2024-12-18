No progress over political talks till now, says Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza on Wednesday said that the environment does not seem positive for dialogue.

Talking to ARY News, Hamid Raza, an ally of the PTI, said that no progress happened for political talks till now.

He said that the civil disobedience movement was deferred over the advice of other opposition leaders. “It was deferred as we want to give time to the dialogue,” he said.

SIC leader said that those who want talks to hold it, if not intending not to do so. “I don’t change my point of view over speeches in the house,” he said. “Speeches give an impression of an early change but it doesn’t happen in this manner,” Hamid Raza said.

He said if the government wouldn’t become serious it will inflict damage to itself, not to us.

He, however said that the Speaker has been custodian of the house, and his offer (of talks) has been positive.