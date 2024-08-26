MUSCAT: The Suhail star has been sighted in Oman, signaling the end of the intense summer heat and the arrival of more moderate weather, according to Arab traditions.

The Oman Astronomical Society stated that the skies over Oman and the Arabian Peninsula are currently witnessing the emergence of Suhail, a star traditionally associated with the end of peak summer temperatures and the start of milder conditions.

While the exact timing of its appearance varies between the southern and northern regions of the Arabian Peninsula, Suhail typically becomes visible around August 24. The star is located 313 light-years from Earth, according to the Oman Astronomical Society.

Suhail is primarily a southern star and can only be seen briefly in northern regions, depending on the observer’s location. Historically, Suhail star sightings have served as a navigational aid for both land and sea travellers, indicating a southern direction.

In ancient times, Arabs looked forward to the appearance of Suhail, viewing it as a sign of the approaching cooler weather. The Suhail season is noted to last for 53 days.

Oman, a country nestled in the Arabian Peninsula, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a welcoming atmosphere. The country’s economy is primarily driven by its oil and gas reserves, but it has been diversifying its economy to reduce its dependence on these natural resources. Tourism, particularly eco-tourism, has emerged as a significant contributor to Oman’s economy, attracting visitors with its pristine beaches, majestic mountains, and ancient historical sites.

Oman is home to a diverse population, with a significant number of expatriates working in various sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, education, and hospitality. The country’s multicultural environment has enriched its cultural heritage, blending elements of Arab, Persian, and Indian traditions. Oman’s cultural heritage is evident in its ancient forts, traditional souks, and vibrant festivals.