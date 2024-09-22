‘Only fair elections can bring progress in Pakistan’

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief stressed the need for fair elections to bring forward genuine public representatives in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The chief of JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, expressed concern over the current state of political representation in Pakistan, stating that people are increasingly aware that their so-called representatives do not truly represent them.

He emphasized the need for fair elections to bring forward genuine public representatives, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where he claimed that no current representative can face the people.

Rehman criticized the prioritization of personal political interests over national needs, stating that the country’s constitution, institutions, and parliament are not being respected, warns that until the constitution is implemented properly, instability and anxiety will persist in the country.

He called for a stronger state, capable of holding individuals accountable for crimes, and urged leaders to focus on the country’s needs instead of their own personal political interests.

Rehman also highlighted the concerns of Pakistan’s friendly countries over its deteriorating economic conditions.