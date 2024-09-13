Orlando Bloom shocks fans revealing real name of fiancée Katy Perry

English actor Orlando Bloom has Katy Perry fans in ultimate shock as he revealed the real name of his fiancée at MTV Video Music Awards.

Orlando Bloom, who accompanied his fiancée, Katy Perry, at the glitzy ceremony this week, took on the stage after the latter’s energetic performance, with the sweetest-ever introduction speech for the ‘143’ artist and presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – the VMAs version of lifetime achievement award.

The ‘Lord of The Rings’ actor casually revealed the real name of Perry on stage, as he said, “You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katherine Hudson.”

Several fans turned to social media to express their shock at the revelation.

For the unversed, Perry’s birth name is ‘Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson’, but she adopted the stage name from her mother’s maiden name.

Bloom continued, “You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family. In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates have brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world. She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see her reflected everywhere in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans.”

“Congratulations on this honour, baby, I’m so proud of you. 1-4-3. Ladies and gentlemen, your 2024 MTV video vanguard: Katheryn Hudson, Katy Perry,” he concluded.

It is to be noted here that Bloom and Perry first began dating in early 2016 and went Instagram official within a few months. However, the duo called it quits the following year.

They rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019, before welcoming their first child together, a baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.