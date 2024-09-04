Katy Perry names red flags in relationship

American singer Katy Perry revealed her ‘type’ in men and named some of the red flags according to her in a relationship.

In her recent appearance at the comedy podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ with presenter Alexandra Cooper, Katy Perry, 39, answered what according to her are some of the red flags in a relationship, as she spilt the tea on her ‘type’ in men.

“I’m no longer attracted to narcissists,” Perry told the host. “Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it. Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won’t help.”

Whereas, the singer sketched her ideal guy, saying, “It’s like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors.”

“I mean, like literally. That is my love language. I don’t need a red Ferrari. I can buy a red Ferrari,” she added.

While the former ‘American Idol’ judge refrained from taking any names, it is worth noting here that Katy Perry has previously been in relationships with actor-comedian Russell Brand and American singer John Mayer.

She was married to Brand for 14 months, between 2010 and 2011.

Perry began dating English actor Orlando Bloom in early 2016 and they went Instagram official within a few months. However, they called it quits the following year.

The duo rekindled their romance and got engaged in February 2019, before welcoming their first child together, a baby girl, named Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.