Over 5,000 crimes reported across Karachi in September

KARACHI: The Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) revealed the number of street crimes in Karachi during September 2024, ARY News reported.

According to statistics released by the CPLC, the street crimes remained on the rise in Karachi in September just like many previous months.

According to the report, a total of 5,533 cases of street crime were reported last month in Karachi. The statistics showed that 3,982 cases of motorcycle theft or snatching were reported during the period.

Besides, 190 cars were theft or snatched, and 1,651 mobile phones were also snatched from citizens in September 2024. The CPLC statistics also showed that five extortion and two kidnapping for ransom cases were also reported from Karachi during the period.

Read More: Over 100 citizens killed for resisting robbery in first 9 months of 2024

It may be noted here that a staggering surge in street crime has brought Karachi to its knees, with nearly 100 fatalities resulting from snatching incidents alone during the first 9 months of ongoing year.

The CPLC said that during the month, 15,000 mobile phone thefts have reported, while motorcycle theft incidents soared to 35,000.

Additionally, approximately 1,200 vehicles have been stolen or snatched from residents.

Earlier, a man was killed and his son was injured as they offered resistance to robbery in Karachi.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Korangi area when a citizen named Abdul Malik and his son were going to their factory after withdrawing Rs 1 million from a bank.

In a CCTV footage, it can be seen that the citizens on their car were approaching their factory in the Korangi area when they were intercepted by three robbers on two motorcycles.

Abdul Malik resisted and threw his money bag away and indulged in a scuffle with robbers. The robbers shot Abdul Malik and he died on the spot.