Overbilling, unannounced power outages must end: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Nasir Hussain Shah has said that overbilling and unannounced power load shedding should come to an end.

Speaking at the floor of the Sindh Assembly, Sindh’s energy minister said that a meeting has also held with the federal government over the power load shedding.

Minister said that a meeting will be held in Karachi on Friday over complaints against the K-electric.

“We are on the side of the people of the province and taking action according to the procedure. We could not take over the K-electric”, he said.

“I am agreed that an unannounced load shedding being held in several areas,” minister said. He said the chief minister has also taken notice of the load shedding complaints.

“The power utility has assured that load shedding will not be held during examinations,” energy minister said.

Earlier, MQM’s Muhammad Mazahir Amir said that the power load shedding being held in the areas with recovery of bills as high as 85%.

He asked the government to halt K-electric from indulging in power outages during examinations.