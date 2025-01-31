‘Paatal Lok’ star Jaideep Ahlawat shares surprising take on nepotism

‘Paatal Lok’ star Jaideep Ahlawat has shared his views on nepotism and star kids in the Bollywood industry.

The term nepo kids or star kids is usually used for Bollywood actors having strong family background in the film industry.

Several including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are among the actors who have faced such remarks.

Critics of Bollywood believe that the film industry only promotes star kids with little to no space for outsiders.

However, actor Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for playing police officer Hathiram Chaudhary in the hit show ‘Paatal Lok,’ believes that the common perception about the star kids is wrong.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Ahlawat asserted that star kids such as Alia Bhatt also face challenges in Bollywood.

According to the ‘Paatal Lok’ star, Bhatt should not be judged for simply being born into a film family.

“They must have struggles of their own. Alia [Bhatt] is such a brilliant actress. Imagine if she had to read comments all day saying ‘nepo kid, nepo kid.’ How strange must that feel? Uski koi galti hai kya agar woh Mahesh Bhatt ke ghar mein paida hui hain (Is it her fault for being born in Mahesh Bhatt’s family?)” Jaideep Ahlawat said.

The ‘Paatal Lok’ star went on to praise Alia Bhatt for her dedication to her roles, while recalling being impressed by her acting job in ‘Raazi.’

“Alia comes to the set with so much preparation. You can see it in Raazi. When we worked together, it was clear how well she had prepared for her role,” he said.

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat is currently basking in the success of ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2, released on January 17.