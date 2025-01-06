South Africa whitewash Pakistan, win Test series 2-0

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets in the second PAK v SA Test to whitewash the tourists in the two-match series at Newlands on Monday.

The hosts chased down the 58-run target without a loss on Day 4 after bowling out Pakistan for 478 in their second inning of the follow-on.

South Africa won the toss and posted a massive 615 in their first innings on the back of Ryan Rickelton’s 259, Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne (100).

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 194 and trailed the hosts by 421 runs on day three of the second and final PAK v SA Test.

Pakistan collapsed after the fourth-wicket 98-run partnership between Babar Azam (58) and Mohammad Rizwan (46).

They lost the last four wickets on just 50 runs as Pakistan were bundled out for 194 in their first inning.

With Pakistan still behind 421 runs, South Africa enforced the follow-on and asked the tourists to bat for the second time.

Skipper Shan Masood and Babar Azam gave a strong start to Pakistan and provided a 205-run opening stand to help the tourists stage a fightback.

However, Babar was dismissed after scoring 81 runs on the third day of the final PAK v SA Test. Shan Masood’s inning came to an end on the fourth day after scoring 145 runs.

Salman Agha scored 48 runs, wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan added 41 runs while Aamer Jamal contributed with 34 runs in Pakistan’s second inning.

It is worth noting here that the tourists were a batter short in the final PAK v SA Test as opener Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the opening day.

What Is Follow-On Rule?

Now, to understand better, let’s see what is Follow-On Rule?. The first and foremost thing is that this rule is only applicable in Test Cricket. This rule becomes relevant when the team batting second has been unable to reduce the margin of runs between their score and that of the opposing team to under 200 runs. When such a scenario occurs, the team that has accumulated more runs has the option to request that the other team takes another turn to bat.