Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in ODI series decider

BULAWAYO: Pakistan is eyeing a series win against Zimbabwe in the third ODI at Queens Sports Club, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The men in green have won the toss and opted to bat first in the series decider against Zimbabwe.

It’s worth noting that the series is leveled 1-1 after Pakistan made a resounding comeback in the second match to thump Zimbabwe by ten wickets.

Zimbabwe, who had won the first ODI by 80 runs in the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method, were bundled out for 145 in 32.3 overs after electing to bat first.

In response, Pakistan raced to the 146 runs target in 18.2 overs without losing a wicket, thanks to Saim Ayub, who smashed a whirlwind century in his fifth ODI match.

Saim belted 17 fours and three sixes in a 62-ball 113 not out, while Abdullah Shafique returned unbeaten on 32 from 48 balls with four boundaries.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan have opted to field an unchanged side, while Zimbabwe have made two changes with Clive Madande and Faraz Akram coming in for Trevor Gwandu and Brandon Mavuta.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Tawandanashe Marumani, Clive Madande, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.