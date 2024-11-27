Big blow to Pakistan ahead of 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe

Pakistan’s cricket team has suffered a major blow ahead of the third ODI against Zimbabwe in series decider on November 28.

Fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dahani have been ruled out of the series due to injuries. Ahmed Daniyal has a hamstring injury, while Shahnawaz Dahani has an ankle injury.

As a result, Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan have been added to the team and will be available for selection for the third ODI. Both players are also part of Pakistan’s T20I squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

In another change, Aamir Jamal will replace Ahmed Daniyal in the T20I squad. Jamal is already part of Pakistan’s ODI squad and has featured in both fixtures.

Yesterday, opening batter Saim Ayub hit his maiden ton as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in the second PAK v ZIM ODI.

Also read: Saim Ayub’s ton hands Pakistan series-levelling victory over Zimbabwe

Chasing a modest 146-run target, the Green shirts amassed the total without a loss with 190 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first, however, the decision backfired as their opening pair was dismissed after scoring just 23 runs.

Pakistan’s debutant Abrar Ahmed bagged a four-wicket haul, while vice-captain Salman Agha picked up three wickets to help the visitors bundle out Zimbabwe for 145 inside 33 overs in the second PAK v ZIM game at Queens Sports Club.

In the first game, Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected first game at Queens Sports Club.

However, Pakistan bounced back in the second game and secured a commanding victory to level the series with the two teams set to face off in the series decider on November 28.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will then face off in the first T20I on December 1, the second game will be played on December 3 and the final game is scheduled for December 5.

Pakistan ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.