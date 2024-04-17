Pakistan, Czech Republic agree to expand bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Czech Republic counterpart Jan Lipavsky reaffirmed their commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Ishaq Dar said that he received a congratulatory telephone call from the Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.

Both the foreign ministers agreed to expand cooperation between Pakistan and Czech Republic in the fields of trade, economy, investment as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Ishaq Dar also extended an invitation to Jan Lipavsky to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed matters of regional importance such as situation in Gaza and developments in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

The discussion came as the foreign minister received a call from Antony Blinken, wherein the latter felicitated him on assuming the office.

During the telephonic conversation, the two diplomats reiterated dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United States (US) across all spheres of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, a wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing trade and investment relations, climate change, agriculture and security came under discussion.