Pakistan demands action from Afghanistan against Bannu attack perpetrators

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Deputy Head of Mission of the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and demanded decisive action against terrorists involved in the attack on Bannu Cantonment, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Pakistan issued a strong demarche to Afghanistan over the attack which claimed the lives of eight security personnel.

While expressing concerns over the use of Afghan soil for carrying out terror attacks, Pakistan demanded a swift action against the outlawed Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group based in Afghanistan.

The group, along with outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has been responsible for several deadly attacks within Pakistan.

Pakistan urged the interim Afghan government to fully investigate and take immediate, robust and effective action against the perpetrators of the Bannu attack and to prevent such attacks against Pakistan using the territory of Afghanistan.

“The Bannu Cantonment attack is yet another reminder of the serious threat posed by terrorism to regional peace and security. Pakistan reiterates the call for decisive action against terrorism and remains steadfast in its commitment to combat this menace and to uphold its security against all threats,” the MoFA statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan security forces killed 10 terrorists who attacked Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the early hours of Monday.

The attackers attempted to infiltrate the Bannu cantt but were repelled, leading them to detonate an explosive-laden vehicle against the perimeter wall.

The security forces retaliated strongly and killed all the attackers, while eight personnel were also martyred.