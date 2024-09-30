Pakistan dispatches 10th relief consignment for Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Sunday, dispatched its 10th relief consignment, consisting of medical items, for the people of Palestine, Gaza, said Foreign Office spokesperson.

The sending-off ceremony occurred at Karachi International Airport, where the relief items were loaded onto a chartered freighter aircraft, an A300, destined for Amman, Jordan.

From there, the aid will be transferred to Gaza. The 10th relief consignment consisted of 40 tons of essential medicines, aimed at providing much-needed medical support to the people of Gaza.

This initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and providing aid to those in need. The ceremony was graced by the presence of MNA Dr. Darshan, representatives from NDMA, and officials from Alkhidmat Foundation, who collectively emphasized the importance of solidarity and support in times of crisis.

NDMA has sent total relief of 1151 tons for war ravaged people of Gaza including this current consignment.

Earlier, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) approved special permission for medical and dental students from Gaza to complete their education in Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, the decision was made at the request of the Pakistani High Commissioner in London.

A special committee has been formed to oversee the education of these students, with the President of PMDC as its head. Representatives from the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will also be part of the committee.

The PMDC president said that it is expected that around 100 medical and dental students from Gaza will come to Pakistan, with the first group of 20-30 students arriving soon.

The students will be adjusted in Pakistani medical and dental colleges, and the committee will ensure the smooth completion of their education, he added.

Its worth mentioning here that the Israel’s brutal war in Gaza has so far taken the lives of over 42,000 people since October 7 when Hamas fighter attacked Israel.