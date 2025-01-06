Pakistan launches first locally made ventilator

KARACHI: Pakistan took a major step toward technological self-sufficiency with the launch of its first locally-made ventilator, unveiled by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this breakthrough, developed by a private company, is a major milestone for Pakistan’s innovation sector and is part of the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, which aims to promote homegrown technology.

During the ceremony, Iqbal praised the company behind the ventilator, calling it a “champion of Uraan Pakistan,” and emphasised the importance of similar efforts to help Pakistan thrive in an increasingly competitive world. He urged the country to foster a new generation of individuals who combine hard work, ambition, and intelligence to drive progress.

Iqbal also highlighted the negative perception surrounding Pakistan, acknowledging that despite the nation’s hardworking people, certain forces have undermined the country’s global image. He called for a collective effort to reshape Pakistan’s future, especially as it approaches its 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

He emphasised the importance of innovation in the face of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the rise of new technologies. Iqbal stressed that Pakistan has the potential to outpace its competitors in technological advancements over the next two decades, despite its smaller population compared to some neighbours.

The minister highlighted the need for policy consistency and long-term reforms, citing successful nations like Japan and South Korea as examples. He also set ambitious goals for expanding Pakistan’s exports, from $30 billion to $100 billion in the next 8-9 years, and called on the private sector to lead this effort, particularly in the agriculture and industrial sectors.

Iqbal concluded by emphasizing that the future of Pakistan’s economy hinges on innovation, entrepreneurship, and an export-driven economy, urging young people to embrace technology and help the country compete on the global stage.

