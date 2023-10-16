Caretaker govt vows level-playing field to political parties in electoral process

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said it was the caretaker’s government responsibility to ensure level-playing field for all the registered political parties during the whole electoral process.

Murtaza Solangi made these remarks during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah.

Both the Information Ministers discussed matters related to mutual interests including the upcoming general election, media cooperation between federal and provincial information departments and pathways for capacity building of journalists.

“It was a shared responsibility of the caretaker set up to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in carrying out the whole electoral exercise across the country,” Solangi said during the meeting.

They also discussed a plan to train Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information officers in the Information Services Academy (ISA).

The Federal Minister said it was the need of the hour to tackle current-era challenges by imparting training to the officers and officials of the information departments on modern lines.

The scope of the Ministry of Information has widened in the new era, and it is essential to harness the full potential of modern information systems in contemporary times. he added.

Murtaza Solangi said his ministry would provide all possible cooperation to strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Relations Department along new lines.

IBythe mandate of the caretaker federal government, all possible cooperation would be extended for ba etter working environment with the provincial departments, he added.

Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund rules were crucial for the welfare of journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murtaza Solangi said, adding the fraternity had to perform duties in tough situations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Minister Firdous Jamal Shah, on this occasion, said trainings were being imparted to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the use of social media. All-out efforts would be made for the welfare of journalists, he added.

The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would ensure election in a conducive environment, the provincial minister stressed.