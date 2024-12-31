Pakistan to launch five-yearly national economic plan today

LAHORE: Pakistan needs not a political, but an economic long march said federal minister Ahsan Iqbal in a ceremony over the National Economic Plan for the next five years that will be launched today.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal was addressing a ceremony in Lahore.

The Minister said the ‘Udan Pakistan’ transformation plan will help achieve the sustainable economic development in the country.

He said earlier PML-N governments also tried to transform the country into a sovereign nation. “Again, we are laying foundation of the economic development with this five-year plan”.

He stressed on promotion of exports, e-commerce, human resource development, technological advancement, modernization of agriculture sector and energy efficient system for attaining sustainable development goals.

Ahsan Iqbal also underlined the importance of peace, political stability and continuity of policies for durable progress in the country.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that this economic plan will lead the country to a place which makes the current IMF program as the country’s last loan package from the global lender.

He vowed to complete economic reforms with persistence adding that the private sector will lead the country.