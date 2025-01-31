Key points of new law to curb begging abroad revealed

ISLAMABAD: The key points of the amended bill aimed at curbing begging by Pakistan nationals abroad have been revealed, with the bill defining organised begging as fraud, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the amendment bill to address the issue of begging by Pakistan nationals abroad has been presented in the Senate. According to the text of the bill, the act of organised begging by Pakistan nationals is now classified as fraud.

The bill clarifies that organised begging includes actions such as deceit, coercion, enticement, or solicitation for charity through manipulation or inducement.

It further defines organised begging by Pakistan nationals as seeking or accepting charity at public places, fortune-telling, performing tricks, or begging under false pretenses.

Under the proposed law, anyone involved in organised begging, recruiting beggars, providing shelter, or facilitating their transfer could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to Rs1 million.

Additionally, the bill includes actions such as knocking on car windows, forcibly cleaning car windows, or giving the impression of surviving solely on alms as part of organised begging.

The law also considers wandering without employment and creating the impression of living off charity as organised begging by Pakistan nationals.

The bill was amended after foreign countries lodged complaints against Pakistan nationals who were involved in begging.

In August 2024, the Punjab cabinet has approved amendments to the province’s anti-begging law, making it a non-bailable offence in the province.

The Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation has approved amendments to the Vagrancy Ordinance 1958.

According to the recommendations of the Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, begging has been declared a non-bailable offence.

The beggar mafia will be punished for a maximum of 8 years with a fine of up to Rs 500,000.

In this regard, recommendations for amendments to the Vagrancy Ordinance have been sent to the Punjab cabinet for approval.

Under the recommendations, the leader of the beggar gang can be jailed for a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years.

Meanwhile, an extra two years in jail will be added for unpaid fines.

Repeat offenders will face double the original sentence and fines, according to the new provisions.