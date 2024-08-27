Punjab to declare begging non-bailable offence

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet has approved amendments to the province’s anti-begging law, making it a non-bailable offence in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab Cabinet’s Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation has approved amendments to the Vagrancy Ordinance 1958.

According to the recommendations of the Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatisation, begging has been declared a non-bailable offence.

The beggar mafia will be punished for a maximum of 8 years with a fine of up to Rs 500,000.

In this regard, recommendations for amendments to the Vagrancy Ordinance have been sent to the Punjab cabinet for approval.

Under the recommendations, the leader of the beggar gang can be jailed for a minimum of three years and a maximum of eight years.

Meanwhile, an extra two years in jail will be added for unpaid fines.

Repeat offenders will face double the original sentence and fines, according to the new provisions.