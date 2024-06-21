Pakistan ready for new phase of CPEC: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated that Pakistan was ready for the new phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with a focus on industrial sectors and business-to-business collaboration.

The prime minister made these remarks while talking to a Chinese delegation headed by Minister of International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao in Islamabad tonight.

The Prime Minister said early completion and implementation of all ongoing and new projects of CPEC will play an important role in economic growth and overall development of Pakistan.

He expressed satisfaction that there is complete political consensus between the two countries on China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is providing all possible facilities for Chinese investment in Pakistan.

He appreciated the vision of Chinese leadership to work together for continuous promotion of Pak-China strategic relations and the upgradation of CPEC.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pak-China friendship has stood the test of time and is indispensable not only for the two countries but for peace and development of the entire region and the world.

He congratulated the Chinese minister and his delegation and the political leaders of Pakistan on the successful organizing of Pak-China Political Parties Forum and the third round of the Joint Consultative Mechanism of Political Parties.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of regular exchange between the political parties of the two countries. He appreciated the support of Communist Party of China to further strengthen China’s iron-clad brotherhood with Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao emphasized that Pakistan and China are iron brothers, strategic partners and most reliable friends.

He said China has accorded a special place to Pakistan in its foreign policy and will continue to support Pakistan’s economic development. He said China is ready to work jointly for upgraded version of CPEC.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China was very successful.

The meeting agreed to enhance government-to-government and business-to-business partnership between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister also hosted a dinner in honour of the Chinese minister and his delegation.