Pakistan sees record hike in power tariff in Shehbaz-led govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in power tariffs, breaking records during the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources have revealed data which showed that the price of electricity has witnessed a hike of more than Rs20 per unit in the last two years.

According to sources, the basic tariff of electricity increased by a record Rs22.53 per unit, with an additional Rs3.23 fixed surcharge also imposed on consumers, bringing the accumulative hike to Rs25.76 in two and a half years.

Sources were of the view that Pakistan has never witnessed such a hike in power tariff in any government.

Shehbaz Sharif’s government put a whopping burden of Rs2 trillion on electricity consumers.

According to details, the basic tariff was increased by Rs7.91 and Rs7.5 in 2022 and 2023 respectively, with an additional permanent surcharge of Rs3.23 in July 2023.

In 2024, the basic electricity tariff recorded a hike of Rs7.12 per unit.

Separately, electricity consumers are also hit by regular hikes in electricity prices on account of monthly and quarterly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif’s government is now pondering different options to reduce the electricity price including a relief in tariff to the consumers after the review of contracts with independent power producers (IPPs).

The taxes included in the electricity bills are also being reviewed to reduce the rates.

The continuous rise in electricity prices is disturbing the budgets of households as well as creating several social problems.

For instance, last year, in a tragic incident that occurred in Gujranwala, a man killed his brother over an electricity bill dispute.

The two brothers lived with their elderly mother and had a dispute over the payment of the electricity bill, which had exceeded Rs 30,000. The argument escalated, resulting in one brother stabbing the other with a sharp-edged knife.

Speaking to ARY News, the elderly mother said that she had never seen her sons fight before the tragic incident and was shocked after it.

She said that the electricity bill had become a “death warrant” for her family.

Narrating the incident, the mother explained that one son had told the other to pay the bill, but the latter asked for an extension. The argument led to a physical altercation, resulting in the tragic death of one brother.