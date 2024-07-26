Pakistan Women clash with Sri Lanka Women in Asia Cup semi-final

DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday.

Speaking at the toss, Pakistan captain Dar said that 140 would be a good total to defend on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu expressed confidence in her bowlers’ abilities and termed 140 a good total to chase.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Anushka, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari and Achini Kulasuriya.

Pakistan Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu.

Pakistan women began their Women’s Asia Cup 2024 campaign with a seven-wicket defeat against arch-rivals India.

They later made a remarkable comeback with comprehensive victories over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

Sri Lanka remain unbeaten in the ongoing continental tournament as they have won all of their three group-stage fixtures and topping the Group B standings.