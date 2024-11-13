Pakistan working to promote legal migration pathways: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says challenges like prolonged conflicts, economic instability and climate change require comprehensive strategies to address irregular migration.

While addressing the Conference he said that since the last Ministerial Conference held in 2019, several important developments have taken place. He highlighted that today, we are confronted with a range of pressing issues such as prolonged conflicts, economic instability and climate change, that have reshaped migratory flows worldwide.

He stated that these dynamics create complex challenges that no single country can address alone. He emphasized that It is essential to recognize that these challenges require comprehensive strategies that address not just the symptoms but also the root causes of irregular migration.

Interior Minister highlighted that Pakistan has taken a number of legislative and administrative measures to curb irregular migration. He said that we have empowered our Law Enforcement Agencies to effectively prosecute criminals involved in human smuggling.

He added that we are also focusing on raising public awareness regarding the dangers associated with migrant smuggling, strengthening our border controls and enhancing regional and international cooperation to address smuggling of migrants. He stated that we are actively working on enhancing bilateral agreements and talent partnerships with EU countries and beyond to promote and diversify legal migration pathways.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that there has been a troubling rise in anti-immigrant sentiments across the globe, often fueled by populist rhetoric. He added that this trend poses significant challenges.

Interior Minister hoped that the adoption of the Budapest Declaration will generate fresh political momentum for a balanced approach, ensuring that no aspect of migration is prioritized over another in our future work. He said that Pakistan looks forward to a constructive and mutually beneficial engagement with the Process.

Interior Minister stated that It is an honor to address this gathering at the 7th Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process. He congratulated Co-Chairs Turkey and Hungary and extended a special thanks to the Government and people of Hungary for a very warm welcome in the beautiful and historic city of Budapest.

He also commended the International Centre for Migration Policy Development for their dedicated efforts towards arranging this meeting.