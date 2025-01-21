Pakistan’s pulses imports surge 12.56% to Rs147.26 bn

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has issued the statistics of import bills in the first half of the current fiscal year, ARY news reported on Tuesday.

The imports of leguminous vegetables (pulses) during the six months of the current financial year increased by 12.56 per cent compared to the imports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-December 2024, pulses valued at Rs147.262 billion were imported.

According to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the said period, the import of tea into the country reduced by 9.50% to Rs87.32 billion.

Tea imports surged by 6.62% Month on Month (MoM) to Rs15.624 in December 2024.

Meanwhile, during July-December 2024, palm oil valued at Rs 428.21 billion and soya bean oil costing Rs34.73 billion were imported to tackle the local requirements.

The import of soya bean oil climbed by 32.33% year-on-year (YoY) and 238.93% month-on-month (MoM).

Soya bean oil worth Rs14.25 billion was imported in December as against the imports of Rs4.20 billion in November 2024.

The imports of dry fruits also grew 118.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs24 billion during July-December 2024. Additionally, Pakistan also imported infant milk worth Rs16.88 billion during the same period.

Meanwhile, Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 13.83 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports of various food commodities were recorded at $3.959 billion during July-December (2024-25) as compared to the exports of $3.478 million in July-December (2023-24), according to PBS data.

The food commodities that contributed to positive growth in trade included rice, the exports of which grew by 14.50 percent, from $1.637 billion to $1.875 billion.