Pamela Anderson shares terrifying experience on flight

Veteran actress Pamela Anderson shared a shocking and terrifying experience she had on a flight.

Pamela revealed she was almost attacked by an angry man who mistook her for a member of the American country band Dixie Chicks.

Pamela said that she narrowly avoided being attacked on a flight by a man who thought she was a member of an American country band Dixie Chicks.

The 57-year-old Canadian-American actress appeared on a podcast in which she narrated her ordeal, saying that once she was spotted by an angry man on a flight who ‘tried to attack’ her before being detained.

It turned out that he had mistaken her for a member of the 1960s girl group The Dixie Chicks.

While responding to a question about ever being mistaken for another actor, the star explained: ‘This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, “Do you know what this country’s done for you?

Read More: Blake Lively’s lawyers slam Justin Baldoni over ‘more attacks’

She said “I was like, Oh, my God. What have I done? And then I looked back at him and he’d (growl at me). This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me. It ended up, he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing? I almost got killed on a plane!”

The actress added that the incident left her ‘scared’ to fly afterward. She said on a lighter note that ‘When you look back and he’s like [growling] at you’

The host asked “That’s only the 400th weirdest thing that’s happened in your life, to be fair”?

‘That was minor!’ she agreed, adding: ‘I was scared to fly after that a little bit.’