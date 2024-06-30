Passenger bus catches fire near Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: In a distressing event, a Vehari-bound passenger bus caught fire near Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, Vehari-bound passenger bus from Islamabad caught fire near Toba Tek Singh, which the Motorway Police quickly extinguished.

46 passengers were safely evacuated from the fire-affected passenger bus.

Earlier this year, a passenger bus fell into gorge near Lasbela.

The ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta when it lost control due to overspeeding and fell into a gorge and caught fire.

Assistant commissioner Lasbela confirmed that 40 bodies were retrieved from the gorge.

The bodies were moved to Lasbela Civil Hospital, while two injured have been shifted to Karachi.

Separately, a total of seven persons were killed and more than 15 sustained injuries after a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district.

The horrific road accident occurred near the Toruski locality of Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district. According to the assistant commissioner (AC), seven persons lost their lives and more than 15 got injured in the horrific road accident.