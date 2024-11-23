Patient dies in ambulance after ‘entry denied’ at Jhelum bridge

SARAI ALAMGIR: In an unfortunate incident, a patient died in an ambulance after being denied entry at the Jhelum Bridge, ARY News reported.

As per details, the patient was being transported to the DHQ Hospital in Jhelum for emergency treatment.

According to footage surfaced online, the ambulance was stopped at the Jhelum Bridge, and despite repeated requests, the authorities refused to allow it to pass.

Later, the patient’s family members were forced to carry the body on foot after the ambulance was denied entry repeatedly.

The incident came at the time when the Lahore-Islamabad GT Road has been closed in multiple areas ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on November 24.

The GT road is completely blocked in both directions from Muridke to Jhelum, as well as at the Chenab River Bridge in Gujrat, where containers have been placed on both sides.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

The government of Punjab has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per the notification, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.

The roads leading to twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, have also been blocked ahead of the November 24 protest.

Hostels, guest houses and hotels vacated, while ‘no entry’ boards for vehicles have been installed at motorways. The entry points of twin cities have been blocked at 33 places while containers placed at all points.