PCAA achieves major progress in ICAO safety standards compliance

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has made significant progress in enhancing its safety standards, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Following the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) held in June 2024, Pakistan’s Effective Implementation (EI) score has risen to 84.41 percent, a substantial improvement from the 70.39 percent recorded in 2021.

The mission assessed Pakistan’s corrective actions in key regulatory areas such as Flight Standards, Licensing, Airworthiness, and Air Navigation.

This improvement comes after months of hard work by the PCAA team, as praised by the Director General, and places Pakistan among high-scoring member states in terms of aviation safety oversight.

The audit results will be officially published on the ICAO website after the completion of required procedures.

Earlier in 2024, PCAA also saw success in ICAO’s Universal Security Audit Program (USAP), achieving an EI score of 86.73 percent.

These results have strengthened Pakistan’s position in the global aviation community, reflecting the authority’s commitment to ensuring high safety standards.

The Director General emphasized that PCAA will continue working towards a Zero Fatality goal in aviation, collaborating with international partners like ICAO, the EU South Asia Aviation Partnership, and the UK State Safety Partnership Program to improve professional skills and safety culture within the aviation sector.

The Director General also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Aviation for its ongoing support throughout this transformation journey, helping PCAA achieve these remarkable milestones.