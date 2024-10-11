‘Peaky Blinders’ movie adds new members to cast

Actors Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle have joined Hollywood star Cillian Murphy in Netflix’s upcoming “Peaky Blinders” film.

The two actors alongside Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck will reprise their respective roles from the original series, Variety reported.

Actor Jay Lycurgo has also joined the ‘Peaky Blinders’ film in an undisclosed role.

It is worth mentioning here that Stephen Graham portrayed Hayden Stagg, the union leader for the Liverpool dock workers, in the final season of the original series

Actor Sophie Rundle featured in all six seasons as Tommy Shelby’s sister Ada, while Dennehy portrayed Charlie Strong, a sort of uncle to the Shelby siblings.

While Netflix has shared Cillian Murphy’s first look as Tommy Shelby, the plot of the highly-anticipated Netflix movie has been kept under wraps.

Last month, the streaming giant revealed that production on the movie has officially begun as it shared a photo of series creator Steven Knight along with the Hollywood star on set.

“By order of the Peaky Blinders…Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film,” the streamer revealed in an Instagram post.

The script for the movie was written by Knight who is also co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach and Guy Heeley.

Following the announcement of the movie in June, Murphy said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.”

It is worth noting here that the Hollywood star won his first Oscar – Best Actor for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb.