Petrol price announced for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, maintaining the existing rates till November 30 across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs248.38 per litre. The High-speed diesel prices stayed at Rs 255.14 per litre.

The prices of light diesel and Kerosene oil also remain unchanged.

Earlier, it was reported that the federal government might hike the prices of petrol price due to a high premium on petroleum products in the global market and increased import costs.

The sources had indicated an increase of Rs. 2.58 per litre for petrol and Rs. 5.91 per liter for high-speed diesel.

The government was considering the hike in the petroleum products prices but decided against it.