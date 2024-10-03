web analytics
PHC decides to shift Tank, South Waziristan courts to DIK

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has decided to shift courts in Tank and South Waziristan districts to Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), sources said on Thursday.

The high court has directed the judges to work in D.I. Khan, according to sources.

Sources said that the courts being shifted owing to poor security situation in these districts. The courts of Tank and South Waziristan will operate and hear cases in D.I.Khan until improvement in security conditions.

According to sources, the decision has been taken for protection of the lives of judicial officers and courts’ staff.

The decision said to be taken unanimously by the Chief Justice and all judges in a meeting held regarding security.

