PHC directs ECP to hold meeting for Senate election in KP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday offered the election commission last chance over a petition, seeking Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

A bench comprises of Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmed heard the case.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to convene a meeting and inform the court about it.

The petition filed by PTI’s Azam Swati pleaded that the Senate elections have not taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the polls held in other provinces.

Petitioner’s lawyer pleaded,” We have filed petition for holding Senate election in the province”.

“When the commission holding its session and decide time for holding polls,” the chief justice said.

Special Secretary to the ECP Mohammad Arshad said that the election commission holding its meeting over the matter seeking time from the court, “We will submit our reply in the court”.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the province’s 11 seats have been vacant in the Senate without KP representation.

“Our province have no representation in the Senate?”, Chief Justice Ibrahim asked. “There is half representation, half seats are vacant,” ECP representative said.

“We are giving last chance to the election commission to hold a meeting and inform the court in next hearing about their decision,” court said.

“Submit your reply by December 24, we will not further defer the matter,” Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until Dec 24.