PIA issues clarification over official arrest in Bahrain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a clarification over the arrest of its country manager in Bahrain for allegedly taking away pieces of luggage of passengers, ARY News reported.

The Pakistani embassy in Bahrain also described the matter as ‘based on misunderstanding’.

In a statement issued here, the PIA spokesman said that the national airline does not have an office at Bahrain airport. The spokesperson said that due to the absence of PIA office at Bahrain airports, the abundant bags were transferred to the PIA central office in the city.

“The lost bags are later delivered to the owners,” the PIA spokesman added.

The PIA spokesperson clarified that there was no criminal intent involved, and the issue was simply occurred due to absence of an office at the airport.

According to PIA spokesperson, the airline sought legal assistance from the Pakistani embassy for the affected officer. Senior officers have been appointed to defend the case in court.

Earlier in the day, PTI PIA country manager Awais Hanif has been arrested in Bahrain for allegedly taking away pieces of luggage of passengers.

According to the PIA spokesman, the airline’s administration is in contact with the Pakistani embassy in Bahrain. He said that the PIA is monitoring the situation from all legal perspectives.

The PIA spokesman said that all possible legal assistance would be provided to the arrested country manager in Bahrain.

It is pertinent to mention here that taking away passengers’ belongings is a criminal offense under Bahrain’s airport laws.