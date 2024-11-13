‘PIA likely to be sold to a foreign govt via SIFC’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to be sold to a foreign government as the Privatisation Commission has rejected Rs10 billion bid from Blue World Consortium, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Pakistan is looking to offload a 51-100pc stake in debt-ridden PIA to raise funds and reform state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme.

As per details, the Privatisation Commission has turned down the Rs10 mln bid of Blue World Consortium for buying PIA. The sources further said PIA is likely to be sold to a foreign government under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement, with Qatar or Abu Dhabi being potential buyers.