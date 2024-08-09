38 PIA planes hit by birds in first six months of 2024: report

At least 38 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes were hit by birds in the first six months of 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, PIA has issued a report regarding aircraft hit by birds in 2024 so far.

According to the report, 38 bird-hit incidents were reported from January to June. The incidents were reported in Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Sukkur, Jeddah and Dubai.

The report added five out of the 38 PIA planes were damaged by birds hit in the first six months of 2024, while 33 planes remained safe from huge damage.

The damaged PIA airplanes include Airbus320 and three Boeing777 aircraft. The incidents of birds hitting the planes are common across the world specially in Pakistan. The CAA had been carrying out drives to ensure cleanness in the areas near airports.

Meanwhile, the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines is expected to be finalised in September instead of August, sources familiar with the development told ARY News.

As per details, the delay of PIA’s accounts is the reason behind the development. Additionally, companies interested in the privatization have not finished the due diligence process.

These interested companies are reportedly insisting on reopening routes to Europe. Sources suggest that an accurate valuation of PIA can only be determined if its European routes are active.