PIA reduces Umrah fares

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in Umrah fares for pilgrims, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the traveling from Pakistan to Madina and Jeddah. The reduced fares will be as follows:

Karachi to Madina: PKR 76,000 (plus tax) for a two-way ticket

Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, and Sialkot to Madina: PKR 86,000 (plus tax) for a two-way ticket

This reduction in fares will be effective until July 15, according to a PIA spokesperson.

Last time, Umrah fares were reduced by 30 percent on April 7 and remained effective till April 11 for pilgrims traveling to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam.

It is pertinent to mention here that the much-anticipated privatization of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) will likely take place in the first week of August 2024.

Sources close to the development revealed that a total of six companies were shortlisted for the privatization of the national flag carrier.

The shortlisted companies sought details related to PIA and asked for time till July to review the financial issues of the national airline.

Meanwhile, the authorities are providing the required information to the consortium of shortlisted companies.