PKCERT issues advisory on windows security vulnerability

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) issued an advisory warning of a security vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system, maintaining that the vulnerability poses a threat to users’ systems and personal information, ARY News reported.

According to the advisory issued, there is a risk that users’ systems may be hacked and personal information stolen due to this security flaw. The vulnerability can be exploited to steal user credentials, domain names, and passwords.

Furthermore, the security flaw can allow unauthorised access to sensitive information without even opening files. Windows versions 7 to 11 are potentially affected by this vulnerability.

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team PKCERT has recommended that users exercise caution when using shared drives, folders, and email attachments. Users are advised to keep their passwords complex and change them frequently.

Moreover, users are warned against using the same password for multiple applications. The users have also been advised to regularly change their password.

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) has emphasised the importance of taking preventive measures to avoid data theft and system hacking.

Failure to take these precautions may result in data theft and system hacking