PM orders probe into 34,000 tons wheat, missing in 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into 34,000 tons of wheat missing in Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) in 2022.

The prime minister has ordered completion of the corruption probe in PASSCO within a week after bureaucracy’s non-cooperation with the Prime Minister’s Inspection Team since 2022 as per the official papers.

PM Shehbaz has ordered tracing 34,000 tons missing wheat and completion of inquiry against former M.D. PASSCO Capt. (rtd) Saeed within one week.

Shehbaz Sharif has also ordered the inquiry of the missing wheat scandal by the DG FIA.

The Prime Minister’s Inspection Team was misinformed in the initial probe and told that former M.D. PASSCO has been a retired officer. It was kept under the carpet that former M.D. retired captain Saeed has also been the member of the competitive commission.

The prime minister also ordered action against officers involved in damaging stored wheat during flood year of 2022. He also directed to submit the wheat theft inquiry report within two weeks.

He has also summoned a comprehensive report from the Food Security and Finance ministries about outsourcing all functions related to the PASSCO. “Why the impact of the government subsidy was not reached to general public”, he questioned. Also ordered an inquiry into administrative expenditures of the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation and the bank arrears and interest against the organization.

The government has decided to file references in the FIA and the NAB against the officers involved in corruption.