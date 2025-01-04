PM Shehbaz announces special centres for visually impaired students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said the government is committed to empowering everyone in society by implementing accessible education for each and every child.

In his message on World Braille Day being observed on January 4, 2024, the prime minister said that the government will provide Braille textbooks to schools, enhance teachers’ training, and establish specialised centres for visually impaired students.

Today, on World Braille Day, we join the global community in celebrating the transformative power of Braille, a remarkable system that has opened doors to knowledge, communication, and independence for millions of visually impaired individuals worldwide.”

He said, “Braille is not just a tool for reading and writing; it is a window to inclusivity and equal opportunities, empowering individuals to lead independent and dignified lives.

“World Braille Day is a reminder that true progress is measured by how open and equitable our society is and a day for the reinforcement of our pledge to build a Pakistan where every citizen has the platform and opportunities to thrive, and I urge every individual and institution to play their part in promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all,” he added.

Earlier, the prime minister called upon the nation to support the government’s efforts in promoting literacy and ensuring education for all, emphasising the importance of building a bright future for the children and the country.

“Literacy is a fundamental human and constitutional right that guarantee the future of our country,” the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

He said literacy was not merely the ability to read and write, it was a gateway to empowerment, economic opportunities, and active participation in society.