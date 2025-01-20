PM Shehbaz orders comprehensive facilitation for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that no negligence will be tolerated in terms of services and assistance for Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for Hajj 2025, the PM Shehbaz directed to ensure all possible facilities and assistance to the Hujjaj during the upcoming Hajj.

“Pilgrims are the guests of Allah Almighty, therefore no negligence will be accepted in terms of services and assistance for them,” he said.

PM Shehbaz directed to prepare a comprehensive briefing with respect to the preparation of Hajj 2025 and present to him in coming days.

He also directed to present a detailed briefing on the selection criteria of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), their responsibilities and other arrangements.

He said the best possible training facility should be provided to the pilgrims, besides ensuring selection of capable officers having good repute for Hajj duty.

PM Shehbaz directed that officers with a good reputation be appointed for Hajj duties. He emphasised that transparency and merit must be considered in the selection process of Muavineen for the pilgrims.

PM Shehbaz also ordered to take special care of residence, travel and other facilities for the pilgrims. “Merit and transparency must be ensured in deployment of the Moavineen.”

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and other relevant top officials.

The meeting was briefed in detail about progress on Hajj Fund which was in final stages.

The meeting was told that similar to the previous year, mobile phone SIM cards will be provided to the pilgrims from Pakistan and that the mobile application for the assistance of Hujjaj was operational.

This year, a total of 179,210 pilgrims from Pakistan will perform Hajj under both government and private schemes. Of these, 89,605 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme, with an equal number performing Hajj through private arrangements.

Pakistani pilgrims will collectively spend approximately Rs9.94 billion on sacrificial animals during Hajj 2025, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting sources within Minstry of Religious Affairs.

According to sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs, each pilgrim is contributing Rs55,500 for the sacrifice during Hajj 2025.

Over 35,000 pilgrims under the government Hajj 2025 scheme have already deposited the sacrificial amount, totaling Rs1.94 billion. The significant amount highlights the organized arrangements for the religious obligation, sources said.