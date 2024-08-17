PMD forecast rainfall in Karachi from today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi from Saturday evening.

“The city will receive sporadic light to heavy rainfall from this evening till Monday,” according to the weather report.

“The rainfall to hit various areas of the city from the evening today,” Met Office said.

Current monsoon spell will continue for three days in the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded 28°C in the metropolis while the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 32°Celsius.

The weather department said that the winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour with 77% humidity.

The Met Office also forecast rainfall with wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls) in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Sakhar, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroz, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of Sindh.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that monsoon winds will enter in lower Sindh from August 16, and under the influence of these winds, there is a possibility of rain in Karachi during August 17 to 19.

He said that “mostly moderate rain with thundershowers” is expected in Karachi and “there may be heavy rain at some areas”.