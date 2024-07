PMD releases data of Karachi rainfall

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released the data on the monsoon rainfall recorded in the various areas of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per the PMD report, the highest rainfall was recorded in Karachi’s Sirjami Town with 58.2 mm, Old followed by the old Airport area 31 mm, and Orangi Town 30 mm.

University Road recorded the rainfall at 19.8 mm, followed by Faisal Base with 16 mm and Saadi Town with 15 mm.

Gulshan Hadid saw 12 mm, North Karachi 8.6 mm, Gulshan Mimar 7.4 mm, and Kemari 6.5 mm. Korangi recorded 4 mm and Malir 3 mm.

The lowest rainfall was in Ibrahim Hydari and Maripur, each with 2 mm. Additional data showed Gulshan Hadid receiving 10 mm, Malir Halt 4.4 mm, Korangi 2.5 mm, Nazimabad 1.4 mm, and the Airport 0.3 mm.